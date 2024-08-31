Man found guilty for murdering 19-year-old Gwinnett County woman

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury returned a guilty verdict in the stabbing death of a 19-year-old woman.

On Friday, Timothy James Krueger, 51, was found guilty Friday of malice murder, felony murder, and aggravated assault for the June 16, 2022, stabbing death of Sarai Llanos Gomez.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“This was a cruel, brutal way for this young woman to die,” District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson said. “Ms. Llanos Gomez has two children who are motherless. This defendant was cold and calculating, and the jury’s swift verdict will deliver much-deserved justice to Ms. Llanos Gomez and to her family and loved ones.”

Officials say Krueger requested an escort on the night of June 16, 2022, and a different woman was sent to his home than the one he wanted. When Llanos Gomez arrived, a dispute erupted over the amount of pay she received.

Krueger was incensed and due to being robbed by a sex worker before, officials say he became angry. Gomez grabbed a knife from Krueger’s kitchen and attempted to leave the house.

TRENDING STORIES:

Krueger, officials say took the knife from Gomez, stabbed her in the back multiple times, and repeatedly all over her body before slitting her throat. He then cut off her clothes, wrapped her body in a blanket and placed it inside of his car.

Investigators said he then took the body to the wooded area of a Hall County residential area where he dumped Gomez’s remains.

Homeowners in the Hall County neighborhood discovered Gomez’s body four days later and called police.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Investigators were able to identify Gomez and used cell phone activity to place her at Krueger’s home. Police matched Krueger’s vehicle recorded on a Hall County resident’s Ring camera, leading him to confess to the murder, although in court he claimed self-defense.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Woman injured in Pickens County house explosion passes away after being hospitalized for injuries

©2024 Cox Media Group