3 teens, 1 adult arrested after deadly double shooting at north Ga. party

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced on Friday that four people have been arrested after two people were shot at a party last weekend.

Investigators say Jeffery Tyler Ray, 18, was shot and killed at an outdoor party at a home in Murray County on Sunday.

Another person was shot in the face and treated for his injuries.

After the shooting, the GBI announced that 25-year-old Anthony Wilkinson had been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Now, TyKel Keshawn Hutchinson, 19, and a 16-year-old from Rome have also been arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

A fourth person, 17-year-old Keano Nestor, was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been released.

