High school senior dies in crash on Georgia highway

PIKE COUNTY, Ga. — A crash in Pike County on Saturday night claimed the life of a high school senior.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a crash on Highway 109 just after 11:45 p.m.

As a result of the crash, they say a 17-year-old Pike County High School senior died. That student has not been identified.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time,” the sheriff’s office wrote.

Details on the crash and what led up to it have not been released.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to officials with Pike County Schools for more information.

