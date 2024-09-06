Man stole vehicle from Toyota dealership, then got another one before being caught in metro Atlanta

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — After being on the run for a month, Coweta County deputies arrested a man on Thursday they said stole two vehicles last month.

On Aug. 6, deputies said Mark Dixon Hall stole a vehicle from a Toyota dealership in Newnan. After that incident, Hall drove to Forsyth County, where officials said he stole another vehicle.

Hall drove away and had not been seen since.

The CCSO said Hall has outstanding warrants from several jurisdictions from these incidents and prior incidents from other locations throughout Georgia.

On Thursday, deputies learned that Hall was in Griffin but was not given an exact location.

Less than 30 minutes, Spalding County deputies along with Coweta Dep. Jacob Herbert and Inv. Stacy Beckom found Hall off of North Expressway, just north of Griffin city limits.

While being arrested, Hall “remarked that officers did a good job, because no one had been able to catch him yet.”

