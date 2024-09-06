Woman missing since June release from Gwinnett County Jail

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett woman says her daughter was released from jail months ago, but she hasn’t been able to find her.

Gwinnett County police said 42-year-old Monica Gaiton Carr was released from Gwinnett County Jail back in June. Now, Carr’s mother is trying to find her.

Officers said Carr is known to frequent the area near Jimmy Carter Boulevard and the Liberty Heights area of Gwinnett.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

She is described as being five foot, two inches tall and weighing about 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on this case is being asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300.

To remain anonymous, tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

School safety townhall is held in Cobb County amid recent school shooting in Barrow County

©2024 Cox Media Group