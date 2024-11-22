Coweta County sheriff’s office to hold funeral service for K-9 Titan, killed in line of duty

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office will hold a funeral service for a fallen K-9 who was killed in the line of duty just over a week ago.

The service for K-9 Titan will be held at Unity Baptist Church at 1:30 p.m. Friday.

On Nov. 13, Coweta County deputies were involved in a high-speed chase that took them from Coweta County to Fairburn. It all started as an attempted traffic stop but soon turned into a chase, then a deadly shootout.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 23-year-old Jason Andre Wilson opened fire on deputies and shot Titan multiple times.

Deputies fired back and Wilson and Titan both died at the scene. Titan’s handler, Blaize Henderson, was also injured during the shootout but is recovering.

The K-9 had been a part of more than 100 deployments with the sheriff’s office and had a strong bond with Henderson, despite just a short time together, according to officials.

For the service honoring Titan, the sheriff’s office said mourners will gather at Unity Baptist Church and a live stream will be available to view online.

