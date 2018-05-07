0 Couple disappears while investigators dig up body inside home

WALTON COUNTY, Ga. - There are new developments in the search for a missing Walton County man.

Investigators are looking for two people after finding a body buried on a private property in Barrow County. They believe the victim was Montez Watson, who was reported missing in February.

[READ MORE: Investigators believe body in Barrow Co. is man reported missing from Walton Co.]

Micheal and Jennifer Huff were at the home Wednesday when investigators began to dig up the body, but the couple later disappeared. The Huffs rented the property located on Fleeman Road where investigators discovered the body.

"They evacuated the property when we came and have not returned," said Captain Kirk McLeroy, Walton County Sheriff's Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

A tip led investigators to the home as they looked into the disappearance of Watson. However, deputies said they are still not 100% sure the body belongs to Watson.

"What we’re waiting on now is positive identification, and that normally goes through fingerprints or dental records. So that’ll be up to the medical examiner’s office to determine the identification," said McLeroy.

Investigators also searched the missing man’s rented home in Walton County Wednesday. Sources told Channel 2 deputies believed he was killed here.

Deputies told us they searched for blood, clothing, weapons, and evidence of a struggle.

While investigators won’t say what they actually found, they do have a message for the two suspects.

“It would be in their best interest to turn themselves in because what we want to do is get justice for the family,” said McLeroy.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.