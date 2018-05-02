Investigators believe body in Barrow Co. is man reported missing from Walton Co.

BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in Barrow County.
Channel 2 Action News has learned a man’s body was found on Fleeman Road in Barrow County.
Channel 2’s Sophia Choi reports investigators believe the victim was a man reported missing from Walton County.
The body was found buried on a private property.
We’re working to learn how police found the body and what’s next in the investigation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Big development in missing Walton County man’s case. Investigators think they found him- buried on private property. On my way for @wsbtv 4pm— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) May 2, 2018
Second scene- investigators searching a house in #Walton Co as others dig up body in #Barrow County. They think it’s a Walton Co man who disappeared in feb pic.twitter.com/QJhj1yNIyg— Sophia Choi (@SophiaWSB) May 2, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}