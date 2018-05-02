  • Investigators believe body in Barrow Co. is man reported missing from Walton Co.

    By: Sophia Choi

    Updated:

    BARROW COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are investigating after a body was found Wednesday afternoon in Barrow County.

    Channel 2 Action News has learned a man’s body was found on Fleeman Road in Barrow County.

    Channel 2’s Sophia Choi reports investigators believe the victim was a man reported missing from Walton County.

    The body was found buried on a private property.

    We’re working to learn how police found the body and what’s next in the investigation. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Investigators believe body in Barrow Co. is man reported missing from Walton Co.

  • Headline Goes Here

    5 dead in military plane crash near Savannah, officials say

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gov. Deal signs new hands-free distracted driving bill into law

  • Headline Goes Here

    Atlanta mayor's first State of the City speech touts early achievements

  • Headline Goes Here

    Pavement buckling due to water main break on busy road in DeKalb County