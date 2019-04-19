  • COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Damage after line of strong storms moves through metro

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - As a line of storms moves out of metro Atlanta, we're getting reports of damage left across metro Atlanta.

    There are several metro Atlanta counties under a Tornado Watch through 9 a.m. There are no current Tornado Warnings.

    Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the system all week as it moved through the country.

    We have crews throughout the metro area getting a look at the damage for LIVE updates on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.

    GWINNETT COUNTY

    There is a partial road collapse in a turn lane on Highway 124 at Harry Clower Blvd. Police say it is several feet deep and a sinkhole is developing.

    Tree down on roadway at Five Forks Trickum and Killian Hill and Oleander Drive southwest.

    Large residential area in Peachtree Corners between Peachtree Parkway and Holcomb Bridge Road was experiencing a power outage.

    Tree down on an apartment complex at Concepts Drive at Peachtree Corners, Peachtree City.

    [DOWNLOAD: WSB-TV's Weather App for severe weather alerts]

    HALL COUNTY

    Damage reported on Clarks Bridge Road and Glade Road. A steeple was blown off church and trees are down.

    DAWSON COUNTY

    Trees down in the area of Highway 136 at Grady's Place and Valley Road/ Vandiviere Road.

    DEKALB COUNTY

    Tree down on Kings Point Drive in Dunwoody.

    TROUP COUNTY 

    Wright Road has washed out and is closed until further notice, according to the sheriff's office. 

    NORTH FULTON COUNTY

    Power lines are down at an intersection in Johns Creek.

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories