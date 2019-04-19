0 COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Damage after line of strong storms moves through metro

ATLANTA - As a line of storms moves out of metro Atlanta, we're getting reports of damage left across metro Atlanta.

There are several metro Atlanta counties under a Tornado Watch through 9 a.m. There are no current Tornado Warnings.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the system all week as it moved through the country.

GWINNETT COUNTY

There is a partial road collapse in a turn lane on Highway 124 at Harry Clower Blvd. Police say it is several feet deep and a sinkhole is developing.

#snellville Partial road collapse in turn lane on Highway 124 at Harry Clower Blvd. Pd says it’s several feet deep and sinkhole developing . @wsbradio @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/X7fEoAvKQu — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) April 19, 2019

Tree down on roadway at Five Forks Trickum and Killian Hill and Oleander Drive southwest.

Large residential area in Peachtree Corners between Peachtree Parkway and Holcomb Bridge Road was experiencing a power outage.

Tree down on an apartment complex at Concepts Drive at Peachtree Corners, Peachtree City.

Branches from tree cut through top floor of apartment building in Peachtree Corners. We’re Live streaming on app/Roku/etc pic.twitter.com/Kc06rwnPZZ — Steve Gehlbach (@SteveGWSB) April 19, 2019

Heavy winds took down a large tree in my own front yard. Driveway blocked. Thankful it fell this way and not into my or neighbors homes! @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/7dNPER1zQ7 — Tony Thomas (@TonyThomasWSB) April 19, 2019

HALL COUNTY

Damage reported on Clarks Bridge Road and Glade Road. A steeple was blown off church and trees are down.

DAWSON COUNTY

Trees down in the area of Highway 136 at Grady's Place and Valley Road/ Vandiviere Road.

DEKALB COUNTY

Tree down on Kings Point Drive in Dunwoody.

TROUP COUNTY

Wright Road has washed out and is closed until further notice, according to the sheriff's office.

NORTH FULTON COUNTY

Power lines are down at an intersection in Johns Creek.

Old Alabama Rd at Buice Rd. pic.twitter.com/46OX8JnXZt — Johns Creek PD (@JohnsCreekPD) April 19, 2019

