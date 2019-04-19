  • Tornado Watch issued as line of storms, rain moves into metro Atlanta

    By: Severe Weather Team 2

    Updated:

    ATLANTA - There are several metro Atlanta counties under a Tornado Watch early Friday morning as a line of storms and rain move into the area.

    Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the system all week as it moved through the country.

    The Tornado Watch has been issued for Troup, Meriwether, Pike and Upson counties.

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storm system could create a very wet and stormy morning commute across the area.

    MINUTE BY MINUTE:

    4:08 a.m.:

    Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the main impact most people will experience will be heavy rain and gusty wind.

    4:03 a.m.:

    Butts County Schools are on a 2-hour delay due to the storms.

    3:57 a.m.: 

    As of 3:55 a.m., Georgia Power reports more than 7,000 power outages across north Georgia as storms roll through.

    3:32 a.m.:

    Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene of a crash into a power pole. Some report power outages in the area. 

    3:17 a.m.: 

    Heavy rain and embedded strong storms are moving in to north Georgia right now -- the flooding, gusty wind, and isolated brief spin up tornado is going up now.

    3 a.m.:

    Tornado Watch has been extended into Troup, Meriwether, Pike and Upson counties and locations south. These robust storms are moving northeastward out of AL into N GA and will cause a stormy commute.

    2:41 a.m.:

    Lightning, gusty wind and heavy rain are moving through Randolph (AL), Cleburne (AL), Carroll and Haralson - heading rapidly northeast. This next round of storms will pack a punch for the morning commute.

    1:58 a.m.:

    The storms are moving northeast through Alabama.

    12:35 a.m.: 

    The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled for many counties but remains in effect for Troup, Meriwether, Spalding, Butts, Pike, Upson and Lamar.

