0 Tornado Watch issued as line of storms, rain moves into metro Atlanta

ATLANTA - There are several metro Atlanta counties under a Tornado Watch early Friday morning as a line of storms and rain move into the area.

Severe Weather Team 2 has been tracking the system all week as it moved through the country.

The Tornado Watch has been issued for Troup, Meriwether, Pike and Upson counties.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said the storm system could create a very wet and stormy morning commute across the area.

MINUTE BY MINUTE:

4:08 a.m.:

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the main impact most people will experience will be heavy rain and gusty wind.

RIGHT NOW: Heavy rain & storms are moving across north Georgia -- main impact will be very heavy rain. We also have a risk of damaging 40-60 mph wind gusts and an isolated brief spin up tornado.



4:03 a.m.:

Butts County Schools are on a 2-hour delay due to the storms.

3:57 a.m.:

As of 3:55 a.m., Georgia Power reports more than 7,000 power outages across north Georgia as storms roll through.

3:32 a.m.:

Channel 2's Lauren Pozen is at the scene of a crash into a power pole. Some report power outages in the area.

3:17 a.m.:

Heavy rain and embedded strong storms are moving in to north Georgia right now -- the flooding, gusty wind, and isolated brief spin up tornado is going up now.

HEAVY RAIN AND STORMS: Heavy rain and embedded strong storms are moving in to north Georgia right now -- the flooding, gusty wind, and isolated brief spin up tornado is going up now.



3 a.m.:

Tornado Watch has been extended into Troup, Meriwether, Pike and Upson counties and locations south. These robust storms are moving northeastward out of AL into N GA and will cause a stormy commute.

2:41 a.m.:

Lightning, gusty wind and heavy rain are moving through Randolph (AL), Cleburne (AL), Carroll and Haralson - heading rapidly northeast. This next round of storms will pack a punch for the morning commute.

1:58 a.m.:

The storms are moving northeast through Alabama.

12:35 a.m.:

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been canceled for many counties but remains in effect for Troup, Meriwether, Spalding, Butts, Pike, Upson and Lamar.

