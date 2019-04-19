Flooding leaves at least a dozen vehicles underwater at car dealership

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Several vehicles are underwater after parts of a Chevy dealership in Griffin flooded Friday morning.
Channel 2's Berndt Petersen is at the scene, where video shows at least a dozen trucks submerged.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Spalding County until 4 p.m. Up to 2 inches of rain had already fallen by 10 a.m.
We're headed to the scene for a LIVE report as water continues to rise, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
RELATED STORIES:
- Widespread damage, thousands of power outages after strong storms move through
- COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Damage after line of strong storms moves through metro
- 4 Forsyth County firefighters injured during storm response
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}