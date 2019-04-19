  • Flooding leaves at least a dozen vehicles underwater at car dealership

    By: Berndt Petersen

    SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. - Several vehicles are underwater after parts of a Chevy dealership in Griffin flooded Friday morning. 

    The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning in Spalding County until 4 p.m. Up to 2 inches of rain had already fallen by 10 a.m.

