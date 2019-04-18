Police called to Kroger in southwest Atlanta; Woman found with gunshot wound

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman was shot Thursday afternoon in southwest Atlanta.
The Atlanta Police Department told Channel 2 Action News they were called to the Kroger on Cascade Avenue SW just before 1 p.m. When they got there, they found a woman shot in the torso. She was taken to an area hospital.
Since we first told you about the shooting, we’ve learned new information.
Investigators now say it appears that two women were fighting when a man with one of the women pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Investigators said they’re still working to figure out more details.
We have a reporter and photographer headed to the scene to learn more information. WATCH Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m. for updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}