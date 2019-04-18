ATLANTA - Authorities are investigating claims that a local reality TV star ran up a bar bill and left without paying, then nearly ran over the manager in the parking lot.
According to an incident report obtained by Channel 2’s Michael Seiden, officers were called to Harold’s Chicken and Ice Bar on Edgewood Avenue just before midnight Wednesday.
The general manager, Robyn Brown, told police a woman -- later identified as Tresure Price from "Love & Hop Hop Atlanta" -- came into the bar just after 11 p.m. and ordered drinks for her party. Brown claims Price left without paying her bill.
A copy of the bill obtained by Channel 2 Action News shows they ordered 11 drinks and their bill was less than $110.
JUST IN: Love & Hip-Hop ATL star @IAmTresureP accused of ditching $100 bar tab @HaroldsChickAtl. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/n4685KCM3m— Michael Seiden (@SeidenWSBTV) April 18, 2019
Brown also told police that the manager on duty chased Price and her group into the parking lot. According to Brown, Price almost hit the manager with her vehicle as she drove away.
Police said they’ll review surveillance video of the incident.
