ATLANTA - Channel 2 Action News is getting you ready for a strong storm system headed our way.
Our Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologists have been tracking this storm system for more than a week, as it moves across the country.
The system has already produced strong storms in Texas Thursday morning.
Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said that the system, with possible severe storms, will move into north Georgia overnight.
We're using the most advanced weather technology to track the storms and show you what you can expect, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning
Temperatures will drop after the storms move out Friday. High temperatures on Saturday will be in the upper 50s.
Drier weather settles into the area next week.
