4 Forsyth County firefighters injured during storm response

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. - Four Forsyth County firefighters were injured Friday morning while responding to calls during severe storms, authorities told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
One firefighter was injured when a burning house collapsed on him, Forsyth County Fire Department Division Chief Jason Shivers said. Three others suffered minor injuries when their truck overturned on their way to the blaze.
All four firefighters were taken to North Fulton Hospital with minor injuries and two of them have since been released, Shivers said.
Firefighters were dispatched to a home along Vickery Point in the Vickery Lake neighborhood of Cumming after 5 a.m. One firefighter inside was injured when part of the home collapsed on top of him, Shivers said.
The firefighter was pulled to safety and taken to the hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.
A second truck carrying three firefighters then overturned along Shiloh Road on its way to the burning home.
“It was the only vehicle involved,” Shivers said. “They were in very tough driving conditions at the time — heavy rain, high wind and lightning all around them.”
The firefighters suffered minor bumps and bruises in the wreck, but should be fine, he said.
At the time, that part of the county was under a tornado warning, Shivers said.
This story was written by Shaddi Abusaid for the The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
