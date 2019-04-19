Massive oak tree falls on box truck, trapping driver inside

ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters had to rescue a man out of a box truck after a tree fell on it, trapping him inside.
The tree fell around 1:30 p.m. along Blackland Road NW in Buckhead.
Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted video of several firefighters pulling the man out of a truck and onto a stretcher.
*VIDEO* Atlanta Firefighters were able to successfully extricate one male from a box truck that was crushed by a large oak tree. Tree branches also landed on Engine 26. The FF in the truck at the time was able to escape uninjured. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/S9K3G1xrQG— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) April 19, 2019
The fire department said a large oak tree fell on the truck.
Blackland Rd @ Putnam Drive. As FF’s were taking care of another call a large oak tree fell down onto Engine 26 and delivery truck on the street. The driver of the delivery truck was trapped inside until crews could extricate him safely. #AFRD pic.twitter.com/26BUJAQoVC— Atlanta Fire Rescue (@ATLFireRescue) April 19, 2019
