  • Massive oak tree falls on box truck, trapping driver inside

    ATLANTA - Atlanta firefighters had to rescue a man out of a box truck after a tree fell on it, trapping him inside. 

    The tree fell around 1:30 p.m. along Blackland Road NW in Buckhead. 

    Atlanta Fire Rescue tweeted video of several firefighters pulling the man out of a truck and onto a stretcher. 

    The fire department said a large oak tree fell on the truck. 

    We’ll have the latest on the rescue ahead on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

