Fast-rising floodwaters trap nearly a dozen people inside cars, stores

BANKS COUNTY, Ga. - Friday's storms caused a creek in Banks County to overflow, flooding a busy road and trapping 10 people inside their cars and restaurants.
Floodwaters reached up to 4 feet after Crooked Creek overflowed in Commerce Friday morning.
The water rose quickly, shutting down Hwy 441 and flooding cars parked in the parking lot of a nearby strip mall. Video shows two people fishing off their jeep as the water rushed by.
Neighbors told Channel 2's Dave Huddleston they have never had flooding like this before.
"No, no, never this bad," Angi Seay said.
