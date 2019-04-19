Gang members to be sentenced for ‘most brutal murder in recent Atlanta history'

ATLANTA - Four men will learn how long they will spend in prison after commiting one of the most "horrific" crimes in recent Fulton County history.
In 2016, Christopher Dean, 33 of Lithia Springs, was lured to the Atlanta home of Xavier Gibson and his brother, 30-year-old Orlando Gibson, authorities said. Dean was under the assumption that he was invited to complete a drug deal between himself and another man, Christopher Lockett.
Before the visit, Lockett learned that Dean was once a police witness in California.
For more than an hour, Dean was beaten with a two-by-four and crow bar. After the beating and torture, Dean was shot to death.
Dean’s body was left in the trunk of a car at the H.E. Holmes MARTA station later that day.
Orlando Gibson will be tried at a later date.
“In my opinion this murder, with its torture, which included a brutal beating… represents the most horrific death in our county in recent history,” said the Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard.
