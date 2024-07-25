Man accused of stealing stretcher from GA funeral home tied to second similar crime

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A man accused of stealing a medical stretcher from a funeral home in Paulding County has been tied to the theft of another stretcher from a funeral home in Acworth.

Acworth police have issued an arrest warrant for Michael Christopher Johnson, 56, of Valrico, Florida for theft.

He currently has outstanding warrants from the City of Acworth for felony entering automobile, misdemeanor theft by taking, and misdemeanor criminal trespass and damage to property.

Police said Johnson was identified as the suspect after they reviewed surveillance footage and Flock cameras following a mortuary stretcher being stolen from a vehicle at Georgia Funeral Care on May 8.

Detectives identified Johnson as being involved in multiple similar crimes in other cities.

Johnson is accused of stealing a stretcher from Benson’s Funeral Home in Dallas, Georgia on May 6.

He is also wanted in at least one more Georgia county for a similar crime.

Johnson may be driving a silver Chrysler van with Florida tag PM759X.

Anyone with information on Johnson is urged to contact the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.

