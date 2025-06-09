Mableton, Cobb County approve short-term agreement for police, transportation services

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County announced they’d officially finalized an agreement for a year of services for the City of Mableton.

As of June 2, the Cobb County Board of Commissioners approved the short-term intergovernmental agreement between the county and the city, providing police services and transportation service maintenance in exchange for $9.5 million.

Discussion on the one-year agreement continued for several weeks as the Mableton City Council and Cobb County Commission worked to nail down the details.

“Tax digest sheets show Cobb County collected an estimated $39.6 million in property tax revenue last year from Mableton property owners. The scheduled $9.5 million payment is intended to compensate the county for revenue lost due to the incorporation of Mableton,” the county said in a statement.

Mableton’s leaders have focused on not increasing taxes to city residents, underscoring that goal on multiple occasions.

“At the end of the day, our job is to protect the people of Mableton—not just with police officers and safe roads, but through fairness, fiscal responsibility, transparency, and foresight. This agreement wasn’t perfect, but it was necessary given the situation we faced," Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said previously.

While the agreement is in effect, Mableton and Cobb County will work on a longer-term agreement for services as well.

“I’m grateful we were able to move forward with the service delivery agreements with Mableton,” Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a statement. “We now have a framework to provide services within the city without the threat of losing our qualified local government status.”

As of June 1, Mableton assumed full responsibility for zoning and code enforcement, business licensing and permitting and waste management in the city.

With the agreement reached for the one-year contract, Cobb County police will serve the city as its police force and the Cobb County Department of Transportation will serve the city’s needs when it comes to things like road safety and maintenance.

