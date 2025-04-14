Cobb County Commission, Mableton City Council meet to discuss city service delivery agreements

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been nearly two years since the City of Mableton incorporated into a full-fledged city.

Now, it’s in discussions with the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for how to handle delivery of certain public services.

County officials said Mableton took on managing its own code enforcement and zoning needs last month.

The city is expected to transition to fully operating its economic and community development, and waste management services by July 1, Cobb County officials said.

“We’ve had a strong partnership with the new City of Mableton as they’ve transitioned services from the county,” Cobb County Board of Commissioners Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said in a statement before the meeting. “Our teams have worked hand in hand to ensure seamless service delivery, and we desire these discussions around essential service IGAs to proceed just as smoothly.”

A Mableton spokesperson said the meeting on Monday would go until about 4 p.m. as the two governmental bodies worked to negotiate an accord.

The Georgia Department of Community affairs requires that agreements governing public services, known as intergovernmental agreements, be submitted by the end of May.

