Mableton preparing to vote on ordinance to create city municipal court

MABLETON, Ga. — The Mableton City Council has a process underway to potentially open its own local court system.

At Wednesday’s council meeting, members read an ordinance to create a Mableton Municipal Court, which would be used for cases involving warrants, writs, fines, traffic violations, citations, bail and other offenses.

Should the proposed ordinance pass, and Mableton creates a municipal court, the city would have to secure a bailiff to serve the court, nominate court administrators and clerks, nominate a court solicitor, provide for the legal defense of indigent residents and nominate a chief judge and other judges to serve in one-year terms.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens told Channel 2 Action News that it was a first reading of the ordinance by the council.

The council is expected to vote on the ordinance to approve or reject it on April 23, after a second read of it during the same meeting.

