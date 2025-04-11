Mableton mayor announces 3rd straight year of no property taxes in city

MABLETON, Ga. — Mableton Mayor Michael Owens announced Friday morning that the city would, for the third year in a row, not have property taxes for its residents.

“As a result, Mableton remains the only city in Cobb County that does not levy a municipal property tax on its residents,” according to a release from officials.

The mayor said in a statement that the decision reflects both his, and the City Council’s, “deep commitment to smart, resident-focused growth and sound financial stewardship.”

Within the next 60 days, Owens will notify the Cobb County Board of Tax Assessors and the Cobb County Tax Commissioner of the decision to continue the zero millage rate for the city.

The city said the move was also due to how they generate revenue, and part of their commitment to not shift financial burdens onto homeowners.

The city also said that what they charge for commercial occupation taxes, utility franchise fees and targeted service fees are used to support core city operations and community improvements.

The fees instead are used to fund beautification projects, anti-littering campaigns and storefront improvement programs for local businesses, “reinforcing Mableton’s commitment to clean, vibrant, and economically healthy commercial corridors.”

“We are proud to continue serving the residents of Mableton without raising taxes. Through thoughtful planning and strong partnerships, we’ve shown that it’s possible for us to transition essential city services from the county while keeping homeownership affordable,” Owens said in a statement. “We remain committed to working hand-in-hand with Cobb County and our community as we grow—without the need for a city-level property tax.”

