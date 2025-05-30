Mableton City Council votes down services agreement with Cobb County, negotiations ongoing

MABLETON, Ga. — A tentative agreement between the City of Mableton and Cobb County for running police and transportation services was voted down Thursday, putting both governments back at the negotiating table.

A spokesman for the City of Mableton said the one-year agreement to fund police and department of transportation services in the city was voted down by the council 4-3.

Channel 2 Action News reported Thursday that Mayor Michael Owens said the agreement was only set for one-year as the county and city continued to discuss longer-term service needs.

To be enacted, both the Mableton City Council and Cobb County Board of Commissioners would’ve had to vote in favor of the terms.

With the city council rejecting the $9.5 million service agreement, both governments remain in discussion about how to move forward.

