Mableton, Cobb County reach ‘initial 1-year’ agreement for public services

MABLETON, Ga. — The City of Mableton announced Tuesday that it had come to an agreement with Cobb County for an “initial one-year Service Delivery Strategy” for public services.

That means the city and the county have agreed to terms for how to pay for law enforcement and transportation services, according to city officials.

For the next year, once the agreement takes effect, Mableton will pay Cobb County $9.5 million for transportation and law enforcement services. Mableton intends to keep the Cobb County Police Department as their primary law enforcement provider.

According to Mableton officials, the $9.5 million was a reduced from what Cobb asked them for: $23 million.

“It is important to be candid: the $23 million originally asked for police and DOT services agreement was almost double the City’s entire proposed FY26 budget,” the city said in a statement.

Going forward, the city will consider creating a Special Service District for Public Safety and DOT so they can raise the funding needed without taxing all residents in Mableton.

As far as when the agreement starts, city officials said they had so far only had an informal agreement reached. Votes will need to be undertaken both by the Mableton City Council and Cobb County Board of Commissioners to finalize it.

The votes are expected to occur this week, the city said.

The exact breakdown of how much is going to each item is still being finalized.

The city said there will be more discussions between the two governmental bodies to reach a longer-term agreement.

“At the end of the day, our job is to protect the people of Mableton—not just with police officers and safe roads, but through fairness, fiscal responsibility, transparency, and foresight. This agreement wasn’t perfect, but it was necessary given the situation we faced. We will continue to listen to our residents and work toward a better solution," Mayor Michael Owens said in a statement. “The City of Mableton remains committed to partnering with Cobb County to develop equitable, efficient, and responsible long-term solutions for our shared community.”

