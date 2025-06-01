Mableton agrees to pay Cobb County $9.5M for police, transportation services in one-year agreement

MABLETON, Ga. — In a Friday night emergency meeting, the Mableton City Council reversed course and voted to approve a one-year agreement with Cobb County to provide police and transportation services.

For the coming year, Mableton will pay the Cobb County Government $9.5 million while remaining at the discussion table for a longer-term agreement.

The county and city governments are still working to reach what’s known as a services delivery agreement to cover a standardized 10-year period.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The discussions between the two governmental bodies has been going on for several months, with Mableton seeking to retain the Cobb County Police Department as its law enforcement agency and have the county handle road safety needs such as road repair, among others.

In the past few days, Mableton and Cobb County came to a tentative agreement, which would need vote approval from both the Mableton City Council and Cobb County Board of Commissioners.

However, on Thursday, the city council voted the agreement down in a 4-to-3 vote. Then on Friday, the city changed course, voting to approve the one-year term while continuing negotiations by a 5-to-2 vote, according to city officials.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group