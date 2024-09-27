Georgia National Guard prepares for statewide response as Hurricane Helene approaches

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia National Guard is preparing to assist in every county across the state as Tropical Storm Helene approaches.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne went to Clay National Guard Center in Cobb County on Thursday where he obtained new details on the Guard’s mission.

The Georgia Guard’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Dwayne Wilson said the Joint Operations Center will have a night team working, and by daybreak, the center will be bustling with activity.

The storm’s long and wide reach will present an unprecedented challenge.

“The area of operations and responsibility for this response is a lot bigger than we’ve ever done,” Brig. Gen. Jason Fryman said.

Wilson noted that nearly every county in Georgia will feel the effects of the storm.

“We certainly are prepared to respond in every county if needed,” he said.

How Helene affects Georgia will determine the Guard’s efforts in the coming days.

“As of now, we’re really focused on route clearance and debris clearance,” Wilson said.

The Guard has about 20 mobile teams ready to clear roads and debris, along with eight heavier engineer teams equipped for debris removal.

“We’ve got a pretty decent logistics and transportation capability that we’re gonna stand up in Macon, Georgia, to start moving commodities and supplies throughout the state,” Wilson added.

Gov. Brian Kemp has authorized up to 500 Georgia Guardsmen to assist state and local agencies in responding to Helene.

Wilson expressed confidence that the governor will increase that number if needed.

Currently, 250 airmen and soldiers are on duty.

Wilson said the Guard’s experience from helping after Tropical Storm Debby has prepared them for the upcoming hurricane season, though he expects Helene to have a larger impact than Debby.

Ultimately, missions will come from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and Homeland Security Agency, Fryman said.

“We are of the community, and it is your neighbors that are putting the uniform on to do this response for us,” he said.

For some soldiers, their homes and communities will be affected.

Wilson expressed confidence in the Guard’s ability to handle whatever challenges arise.

The Georgia National Guard has decades of experience responding to natural disasters in Georgia and nearby states.

