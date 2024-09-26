Hurricane Helene: Metro Atlanta residents near creeks, streams, rivers worry ahead of landfall

ATLANTA — People who live near creeks, streams and rivers in metro Atlanta are concerned that the waterways will flood from heavy rain brought by Hurricane Helene as it moves into Georgia overnight Thursday into Friday.

Those include neighbors living near Peachtree Creek in Buckhead. The residential area has a history of flooding near Bobby Jones Golf Course along Northside Drive.

“We live uphill a bit, so it’s not going to affect us, but some of those homes down along the creek may be affected,” neighbor Eric Laron told Channel 2′s Tom Regan.

The creek level late Wednesday night was 13 feet, or about four feet below flood stage, but the creek could easily flood by Friday morning.

Flooding is also a concern along the Chattahoochee River in North Fulton County.

Government agencies in the area are increasing staffing and other resources to quickly respond when needed.

“We have extra police coming in tonight and extra ones tomorrow morning. Also with the fire department, they said they have extra crews working. They said they had two water rescue crews ready to go, and they have chain saw crews, as well as tree removal contractors on standby.” said Johns Creek Police Lt. Deb Coble.

Police are urging residents to avoid travel overnight and Friday morning because of the risk of street flooding, downed trees and powerlines.

