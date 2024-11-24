Church group works to beautify stretch of Marietta highway on Sunday

MARIETTA, Ga. — Volunteers from a Marietta church have partnered with the Keep Cobb Beautiful’s Adopt-A-Mile program to beautify 3.4 miles of Powder Springs Road.

Members of The World Mission Society Church of God will gather at 1839 Powder Springs Road SW between 10 am and 12:30 pm on Sunday for a cleanup effort.

The church members have pledged to hold four cleanup operations each year in Cobb County.

The Cobb County Sheriff’s Office Community Engagement Unit will provide support and traffic control for the cleanup.

