0 "I want to thank Shaq" - Mom says NBA legend's gift has changed family's life forever

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - A boy paralyzed by a stray bullet is getting a helping hand from a basketball legend. Today, his mother is saying "thank you" to Shaquille O'Neal.

In August, the life of Allison Wood's son Isaiah changed forever.

As Isaiah and his friend walked from a high school game at Lakewood Stadium, two teens started shooting. A stray bullet struck Isaiah and left him paralyzed from the chest down.

Because of his injury, Isaiah needed a one-story, wheelchair-accessible home. And that's when Shaq worked a miracle.

He paid one year's rent on this home in Clayton County, for Isaiah and his family.

"I was wondering who paid my rent, you know? And that's when they told me who it was, it was Shaquille O'Neal," Wood said.

He even bought all new furniture.

"I want to thank Shaq for everything he did, and it's just been great. I love it," Wood said.

Isaiah left Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Scottish Rite on Monday. He was not up for speaking with Channel 2 Action News on Tuesday, but Wood says her 12-year-old loves the new home and even got a special surprise FaceTime call from Shaq himself.

"He was so excited," Wood said.

Allison said Isaiah is making progress and they're all trying to stay strong.

"It really is a lot. It's tough, you know," Wood said.

Wood said she's now working to get a special van, so she can get Isaiah to and from rehab.

Police arrested one suspect last week but are still searching for others.

