0 Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q to open second Atlanta location

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta's most popular barbecue restaurants is bringing is expanding with a second location.

Pitmasters and owners of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q, Jonathan and Justin Fox are bringing their meats and sides to Atlanta's Upper Westside at The Works, an 80-acre adaptive mixed-use development by Selig Development at 1295 Chattahoochee Ave. NW. in summer 2020.

The Fox brothers opened their original restaurant at 1238 DeKalb Ave. NE 12 years ago, added a standalong barbecue kiosk known as the "Que-osk", along with a commissary facility, in 2016 in the Armour Yards development and opened locations in Mercedes-Benz Stadium and SunTrust Park in the past few years.

"We spent nearly four years finding the perfect space and we knew immediately that The Works would work for us," Jonathan Fox said in a press release. "We are thrilled to be a part of the project's community of creative makers and are excited for our guests to enjoy a full experience, from retail to dining and more, while visiting us."

TRENDING STORIES:

The new location at The Works, designed by Seiber Designs, will double the size of the original restaurant, with more than 9,300 square feet and an estimated 325 seats, including two covered patios.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q's patio space fronts The Spur, a 970-foot linear park that runs along a former rail spur at The Works. The Spur will feature art, seating and "unique activations," including Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q's smokehouse and a gaming area.

In addition to the expanded seating, the restaurant will feature a 60-seat private dining room adjacent to the main dining room, as well as a 35-seat indoor/outdoor bar. The menu will mirror the original location, offering staples such as Smoked Wings, Tomminators and Beef Brisket.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q partner Beau Nolen said an expanded bar space will allow for a new cocktail menu, as well as a rotating list of local beers.

Customers will also be able to take home packaged barbecue, desserts, and merchandise from walk-up display.

Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q marks the 11th tenant to join The Works. In addition to several retail tenants, other food and beverage concepts include a taproom from Scofflaw Brewing and Chattahoochee Food Works, an international food market from partners Robert Montwaid of New York City's Gansevoort Market and renowned Chef Andrew Zimmern of "Bizarre Foods".

Selig has owned the one million square feet of industrial space comprising The Works for more than 70 years. Phase one of the development spans 27 acres and comprises 250,000 square feet of adaptive reuse retail, entertainment and restaurant space, 100,000 square feet of adaptive reuse office space, parking decks, 300 apartments, a one-acre signature park with a mature tree canopy and The Spur, a 970-foot linear park.

"Our vision for The Works is to bring imaginative experiences to the Upper Westside that can't be replicated elsewhere in the city," said vice president of retail leasing Mindy Selig. "The moment we first discussed the opportunity to bring the restaurant to the project with Jonathan and Justin, we knew Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q was a fit for The Works. Our family-oriented businesses, Atlanta roots and vision for the customer experience aligned perfectly, and we are excited to welcome them to The Works family."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.