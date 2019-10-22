Julio Jones speaks out in support of Dan Quinn: 'It's on us. It's not on Q'

ATLANTA - Julio Jones, tired of Falcons head coach Dan Quinn shouldering nearly all the blame for the Falcons 1-6 start to the season, respectfully interrupted Quinn during his speech to the team following Sunday's loss the Los Angeles Rams.
Multiple NFL league sources tell WSB-TV Sports Director Zach Klein Quinn was speaking to the team in the locker room when Jones raised his hand and addressed his teammates,
"This man has done everything for us… it's on us.. it's not on Q (head coach Dan Quinn)."
RELATED STORIES
- TRADE ALERT: Falcons send Mohamed Sanu to New England Patriots
- Falcons may face tough decisions following 5 straight losses
- Falcons' Ryan has ankle sprain, not ruled out vs Seahawks
Jones, according to one source, became emotional and said "Everything matters, every play matters… this is bigger than just one person. Q can't do more for us."
Falcons owner Arthur Blank was in the locker room when Jones spoke up and supported his embattled head coach.
Jones, Ricardo Allen and Grady Jarrett, all respected veterans and team leaders, have visited with the media following every game this season. All three were absent in the locker room following the 37-10 loss to the Rams. One source told Klein they believed the three were tired of answering for questions for other teammates who are "not all in."
The Falcons host the (5-2) Seattle Seahawks Sunday at 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}