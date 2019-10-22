Reports: Atlanta Falcons trade Mohamed Sanu to New England Patriots

The Atlanta Falcons have traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Jr. to the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.
ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the trade early Tuesday morning. The Falcons traded Sanu in exchange for a second-round pick.
Another trade: Falcons are sending WR Mohamed Sanu to the New England Patriots in exchange for a second-round pick, league sources tell ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 22, 2019
NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported the Falcons and Patriots first tried to make the trade back in April during the draft.
Source: The #Patriots have traded for #Falcons WR Mohamed Sanu in exchange for a 2nd rounder. They tried during the draft, Atlanta held off, finally get him now.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 22, 2019
The Falcons signed Sanu to a 5-year, $32.5 deal in 2016. In four seasons with the team, Sanu caught 225 passes for 2,507 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Hate to see my guy @Mo_12_Sanu leave not only did he add value to the @AtlantaFalcons on the field & is 1 of the most detailed/physical route runners in the league but an even better dude off the field. Continued success bro ✊🏿✊🏿 https://t.co/c9oWEmHfSA— DjShockley (@DjShockley3) October 22, 2019
