Reports: Atlanta Falcons trade Mohamed Sanu to New England Patriots

    By: Courtney Martinez

    The Atlanta Falcons have traded wide receiver Mohamed Sanu Jr. to the New England Patriots, according to multiple reports.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter was first to report the trade early Tuesday morning. The Falcons traded Sanu in exchange for a second-round pick.

    NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported the Falcons and Patriots first tried to make the trade back in April during the draft.

    The Falcons signed Sanu to a 5-year, $32.5 deal in 2016. In four seasons with the team, Sanu caught 225 passes for 2,507 yards and 14 touchdowns.

