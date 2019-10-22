Georgia Southern football player dies at 18

A freshman offensive lineman at Georgia Southern University has died, the university confirmed Monday night.
Jordan Wiggins, 18, played at Godby High School in Tallahassee, Florida, before he enrolled at Georgia Southern to major in electrical engineering, according to the university's football roster. No information on his cause of death was released.
"The Georgia Southern Athletics Department has received a report of the death of student-athlete Jordan Wiggins," the university said in a tweet. "Our thoughts are with the student's family, friends and classmates. We will provide further information when it becomes available."
In high school, Wiggins was named to the All-Big Bend first team by the Tallahassee Democrat. He was selected youth of the year by the Capital Outlook, a weekly newspaper based in Tallahassee.
Wiggins' mother Althea Jones died in 2017, and he spent his senior year of high school living with the mother of his football coach, Brandon McCray, the Democrat reported.
"That was like my adopted son," McCray told the newspaper. "I coached with him for two years and against all his brothers for years. I'm still in shock. I don't know what to think."
