  • 2 teens shot, 1 critical after fight outside high school football game, police say

    ATLANTA - Police say two teenagers were shot outside a high school football game near Lakewood stadium Friday. night.

    A 15-year-old victim is in critical condition, police said.

    Police said the shooting broke out during a fight. Carver High School played Mays High School Friday night. It's unclear if the victims were at the football game or who fired the shots. 

    Both teens were taken to the hospital, one by private car and one by ambulance.

    The victims have not been identified.

