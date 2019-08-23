  • Boy caught in crossfire of fight outside HS football game may never walk again

    By: Matt Johnson

    ATLANTA - The family of a 12-year-old boy who was injured when gunfire erupted following a high school football game says he may never walk again. 

    The shooting happened Saturday night following the game at Lakewood Stadium

    Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke Thursday with the mother of Isaiah Payton, 12, who said the boy is now paralyzed. 

    A 16-year-old was also shot during the fight that broke out following the game. Police are still searching for the shooter. 

