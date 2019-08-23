Boy caught in crossfire of fight outside HS football game may never walk again

ATLANTA - The family of a 12-year-old boy who was injured when gunfire erupted following a high school football game says he may never walk again.
The shooting happened Saturday night following the game at Lakewood Stadium.
Channel 2’s Matt Johnson spoke Thursday with the mother of Isaiah Payton, 12, who said the boy is now paralyzed.
12 y/o Isaiah Payton may never walk again after being shot near Lakewood Stadium over the weekend, his family says. A fight after a high school football led to the shooting in a nearby neighborhood. Police looking for shooter(s). Full report @ 11.https://t.co/nmFenD5fCx pic.twitter.com/lBjdjhzapA— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) August 22, 2019
A 16-year-old was also shot during the fight that broke out following the game. Police are still searching for the shooter.
