  • 3 found dead in Cobb County townhouse, officials say

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    Updated:

    COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A death investigation in Cobb County is raising many questions as police tape and investigators surround a townhome on Nobility Way. 

    The gated community is just southeast of Cumberland Mall and SunTrust Park.

    Police confirm three people were found dead inside the home when officers performed a welfare check around 6 p.m. All three victims died from apparent gunshot wounds. 

    Investigators are trying to talk with neighbors to see if anyone heard anything.

    The investigation is ongoing.

