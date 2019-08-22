3 found dead in Cobb County townhouse, officials say

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - A death investigation in Cobb County is raising many questions as police tape and investigators surround a townhome on Nobility Way.
The gated community is just southeast of Cumberland Mall and SunTrust Park.
Police confirm three people were found dead inside the home when officers performed a welfare check around 6 p.m. All three victims died from apparent gunshot wounds.
Investigators are trying to talk with neighbors to see if anyone heard anything.
The investigation is ongoing.
We have a reporter and photographer on the scene working to gather details for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
