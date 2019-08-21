  • Metro doctors already seeing flu cases -- and it's not even the season yet

    ATLANTA - Local doctors tell Channel 2 Action News they are already seeing flu cases in children and it’s not even flu season yet. 

    The flu killed three children in metro Atlanta last season and doctors are bracing for a potentially bad season this year.

    Doctors are urging people to take the usual precautions and get flu shots.

