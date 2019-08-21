Woman shot, killed during early morning home invasion

ATLANTA - Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion Wednesday morning.
Atlanta police said that officers responded to the 1000 block of Delowe Drive in reference to a person shot.
A woman was found with a gunshot to the head, police said.
We're working to learn the identity of the woman and the details about the search for the shooters for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
.Police said the victim was taken to a local hospital and died. She was one of three people inside the apartment when it happened, police said.
Two armed men may have forced everybody inside the apartment or broken into the home, where the shooting took place, Atlanta Police Lt. Andrea Webster said.
No one has been taken into custody in the case.
