  • Surveillance video shows man rip money from woman's hands, speed away in car

    By: Alyssa Hyman

    Updated:

    HIRAM, Ga. - Surveillance video shows a bold thief commit a crime in broad daylight at a storage facility in Paulding County.

    Two women were sitting in that car when a silver car pulled up.

    A man jumped out, ran to their car, grabbed money and then took off.

    "The car came into the parking lot and I saw the car. But I was just thinking it was someone waiting for the storage place to open up," victim Betty Jackson said. 

