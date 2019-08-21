BREAKING: Police, bomb squad investigating 'suspicious vehicle' near Marietta Square

MARIETTA, Ga. - Police are investigating a suspicious vehicle near Marietta Square.
Channel 2 Action News viewers reported a heavy police presence near the square Wednesday morning.
Marietta Police confirmed that the Cobb County bomb squad is also on the scene at Waddell Street.
Employees with the Marietta Daily Journal said a car was parked in front of their offices with a threatening note.
"It has been modified to explode on contact," the note read. "A nominal fee of $10,000 will be collected at time explosive charges are removed."
Employees at the journal have evacuated the building.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to Marietta to gather more details.
We have a reporter and a photographer on the way for a LIVE report on Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
