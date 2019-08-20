New DeKalb high school to cost nearly $90M, much more than schools miles away

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County taxpayers are about to undertake an extraordinarily expensive project.
The DeKalb school system is planning to build a new high school costing nearly $90 million. That’s more than twice the cost of brand-new high schools just a few miles away.
The new Cross Keys High School will be built right across from the Target on North Druid Hills Road.
Local property owners pay the great majority of their taxes to their school systems.
To get some perspective on DeKalb's school construction costs, we looked at two Gwinnett County schools.
Gwinnett County's Paul Duke STEM High School opened last year. McClure Health Sciences High School opened this year.
Both schools are just about the same size and cost almost exactly the same: $127 a square foot.
Cross Keys, Paul Duke STEM High School and McClure Health Sciences High School are all the same size -- about 300,000 square feet.
The new Cross Keys will cost DeKalb taxpayers $256 a square foot – 102% higher than the two Gwinnett schools.
