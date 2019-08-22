Family can't bury murder victim after ME's office confirms skeletal remains lost

ATLANTA - The family of a murder victim told Channel 2's Tom Jones that they can't lay their loved one to rest because the Fulton Medical Examiner's Office has lost the body.
Jeffrey Merriweather's body was found inside an abandoned home shortly after police said he was involved in a shooting outside a metro McDonald's.
Fulton County's chief medical examiner said Merriweather's skeletal remains were sent to a lab in St. Louis for further testing and never made it.
TODAY AT 5: What the ME's office is doing to find the remains and the processes being put in place to make sure something like this doesn't happen again.
