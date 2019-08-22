11-year-old girl says man tried to abduct her into van in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Deputies are investigating a possible attempted abduction in Paulding County
Paulding County sheriff’s officials said an 11-year-old girl was walking her dog in the 300 block of School Road in Dallas on Wednesday around 6 p.m.
The girl said a man pulled up to her in an old white work van and told her to get inside. The girl ran home and told her mother, who then called 911.
Deputies who responded weren’t able to find the man or van.
Surveillance footage from a nearby business shows what deputies say appears to be a white van, either a Chevrolet or GMC work van.
Anyone with information about the case or who may have seen the van is asked to call detectives in the Juvenile Investigations Division at (770) 443-3016.
