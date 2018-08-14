Friend request helped lead to whereabouts of NM desert compound, man says

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News is hearing from a local man that helped investigators rescue 11 children from a desert compound.
Abdur Rashid al Amin said he knew Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, with his young son, Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, had seemingly disappeared months ago. Amin said the whereabouts of Wahhaj’s sisters, Subjanna and Hujrah Wahhaj, were also unknown.
How Amin says he helped tip off investigators to the compound, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
He told Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that around July 31, her got a friend request on Facebook from Subjanna’s account.
Amin said Subjanna Wahhal first asked for money and then eventually for food.
