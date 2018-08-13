Grandfather shares last conversation with family members before compound arrests

A Clayton County father arrested at a New Mexico compound appeared in court on charges of child abuse.
Investigators arrested 39-year old Siraj Ibn Wahhaj and four adults where 11 children lived in filthy conditions.
The father is accused of abducting his four-year-old son, Abdul-Ghani Wahhaj, in December.
The remains of a small boy have not been identified by the medical examiner.
Wahhaj's father and namesake, Iman Siraj Wahhaj, spoke in court telling the judge he wants justice. The Imam is the first Muslim to offer opening prayer to the U.S. House of Representatives and for radical speeches before 9/11.
