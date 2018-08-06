CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators said a Clayton County man accused of abducting his young son in December made it known to the boy’s mother that he wanted to perform an exorcism on him because he believed the child was possessed by the devil.
That information came from the arrest warrant for Siraj Wahhaj, which was included in a court filing Monday in New Mexico.
Authorities arrested Wahhaj, another man and three women at what they called a “filthy” compound in New Mexico over the weekend.
Authorities said 11 children found at the compound had probably not eaten for days. The adults were arrested on child abuse charges.
Wahhaj’s son was not among those found at the compound, and remains missing.
