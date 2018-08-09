Remains at New Mexico compound ID'd as missing Georgia boy, grandfather says

TAOS, NM - The grandfather of missing Georgia boy says the child's remains were found at a desert compound in New Mexico.
The child, Abdul-ghani Wahhaj, was reported missing in December in Clayton County.
We're talking to the boy's mother about the latest in this tragic case, on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.
Authorities say his father had told the boy's mother that he wanted to perform an exorcism on the child. He later said he was taking the child to a park and didn't return.
[PHOTOS: 11 children found starving, living in New Mexico compound, police say]
On Monday, authorities in Taos served a search warrant on what they are calling a compound, where they said they found women and children malnourished and living in deplorable conditions.
Siraj Wahhaj, 39, is accused of training the children for school shootings.
[Prosecutor: Metro Atlanta man arrested at compound trained kids for school shooting]
Authorities said during the raid Friday that they had found the father armed with multiple firearms, including an assault rifle. They also said they believed there was a shooting range on the site.
A GoFundMe fund has been set up by family friends. DONATE HERE.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}