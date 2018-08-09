ATLANTA - A local charter school has announced that students will no longer say the Pledge of Allegiance in the morning.
Leaders at Atlanta Neighborhood Charter School on Grant Street announced the changes in a news release and letter to parents.
Part of the letter said: “Over the past couple of years, it has become increasingly obvious that more and more of our community were choosing to not stand or recite the pledge.”
TRENDING STORIES:
The school said the change affects the morning meeting where students gather in a large group.
Students will still be allowed to say the pledge in class.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}