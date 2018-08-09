Peachtree City team reaches Little League World Series

ATLANTA - Georgia’s Peachtree City team will represent the Southeast Region in Little League World Series this month in Pennsylvania.
The Georgia youngsters earned their first trip to Williamsport with a, 3-0, win over the South Riding, Va., team in the championship round Wednesday.
They are the seventh team from Georgia and the first since 2011 to reach the Little League World Series.
Peachtree City joins seven other regional winners from the United States against an international field with teams from Australia, Canada, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Puerto Rico, South Korea and Spain.
Peachtree City’s first game will be 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 17, against the West Region winner. The tournament airs on ESPN and ABC.
